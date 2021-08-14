Pakistan to receive another shipment of Sinopharm under Covax today

ISLAMABAD: A foreign airlines flight carrying a batch of Covid-19 vaccine will reach Islamabad today, quoting sources ARY News reported on Saturday.

Pakistan will receive 1.5 million doses of China’s Sinopharm vaccine under the COVAX vaccine platform today, sources at the Ministry of National Health said.

Another batch of two million doses of Sinopharm will reach Islamabad tomorrow.

Covax vaccine platform has provided over two million doses of coronavirus vaccine this week, according to sources.

Moreover, 6,00,000 doses of Sinopharm will be provided next week to Pakistan under the Covax platform.

Pakistan has received over 10 million corona vaccine doses from Covax vaccine platform.

Overall 6.1 million doses of Sinopharm will be handed over to Pakistan in the ongoing week under the COVAX programme.

Pakistan had earlier received 5.5 million doses of Moderna, 2.5 million doses of Astra Zeneca, and 100,000 doses of Pfizer through the COVAX platform, sources said.

Pakistan has been a member of the COVAX international vaccine platform, which will provide free vaccine for its 20 percent population, according to sources.