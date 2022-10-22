Pakistan received $2.23b loans from July-Sep 2022 – EAD report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan received over $2.23 billion in loans and grants from the beginning of the fiscal year in July till September, the Economic Affairs Division (EAD) reported.

The Economic Affiars Division (EAD) has missed a report regarding the loans and grants received by the country from July to September. $682 million were received under long-term multinational deals, while $385 million under bilateral agreements, the report read.

The biggest loan ($1.16 billion) was revived by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the EAD report shows. Another $110 million loan was given by Asian Development Bank (ADB), $416 million by International Development Association (IDA), and $11.5 million from the Islamic Development Bank.

The report shows that Saudi Arabia provided a loan of $300 in terms of oil purchases. China provided $54 million and France a $4.4 million loan from July to September 2022.

The country also received grants of over $28.9 million from July to September.

