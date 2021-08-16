Pakistan has received more consignments of Covid-19 vaccine: NDMA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan received more vaccine consignments, which have been handed over to the Ministry of National Health, ARY News reported on Monday.

A spokesperson of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has said that more doses of Sinopharm and Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines have reached Pakistan on August 14 and 15.

Pakistan has received two million more doses of Sinopharm and consignment of four million doses of Sinovac vaccine, the NDMA said in a statement.

Earlier, a foreign airlines flight previous week brought one million doses of Covid-19 vaccine consignment of China’s Sinopharm under the COVAX vaccine platform.

Pakistan had earlier received 5.5 million doses of Moderna, 2.5 million doses of Astra Zeneca, and 100,000 doses of Pfizer through the COVAX platform.

Pakistan has expedited efforts to inoculate its population through restrictions imposed on unvaccinated people. The country has administered over 46 million doses to its population so far.

In Pakistan 34,343,317 people have received single dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 12,104,373 people have been fully vaccinated, according to the Ministry of National Health.