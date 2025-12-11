Pakistan 'receives' $1.2 bln from IMF under EFF

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has ‘received’ a $1.2 billion installment from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources within the finance ministry.

As per details, the third tranche of $1 billion with $200 million under climate change-related projects have been received by the SBP, the sources said.

This disbursement is expected to support Pakistan’s fiscal stability and provide resources for targeted environmental initiatives.

It is to be noted that on December 9, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board approved $1.29 billion in new disbursements for Pakistan after completing its latest review of the country’s economic program.

According to the IMF statement, the Board approved $1.09 billion under Pakistan’s ongoing Extended Fund Facility (EFF), along with the first tranche of $200 million from the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), which supports climate adaptation and mitigation reforms.

This marks the third tranche of the EFF program, which Pakistan secured in September 2024 as a 37-month arrangement. The country received the first $1 billion tranche in September 2024, followed by another $1 billion disbursement in May 2025.

The IMF Board reviewed Pakistan’s progress during a meeting held in Washington, where officials assessed fiscal reforms, monetary policy steps, and structural measures introduced by Islamabad under the program.

The latest approval is expected to bolster Pakistan’s external financing position as the country continues efforts to stabilize its economy amid inflationary pressures and climate-related vulnerabilities.