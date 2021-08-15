‘Pakistan receives hundreds of visa applications from int’l media in Kabul’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday that Pakistan Press Section in Kabul has received hundreds of visa applications from international media, ARY News reported.

Fawad Chaudhry said in a Twitter message that a special cell has been constituted for the facilitation and safe evacuation of international journalists and media persons from Kabul.

He added that the federal government desires the establishment of peace and stability in Afghanistan.

On August 13, the Pakistani government had decided to ease visa policy for journalists and media persons who are trapped in war-torn Afghanistan.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed had announced that the federal government decided to relax its visa policy for stranded journalists in Afghanistan.

He had said that the federal government took the decision in view of recent developments in the neighbouring country. Ahmed said that those international journalists who wanted to leave Afghanistan en route to Pakistan could apply for their visas.

The minister had announced that international journalists and media workers will be issued visas on a priority basis by the Ministry of Interior. He added that the federal government has taken the step for ensuring the protection of the journalists.