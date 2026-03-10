Pakistan receives shipment of 50,000 metric tonnes petrol

KARACHI: Pakistan’s energy sector received its first shipment of crude oil since the closure of the Strait of Hormuz after US-Israel, Iran conflict, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, concerns over an immediate petrol shortage in Pakistan have begun to ease as fuel shipments start arriving at Karachi’s Port Qasim.

According to port authorities, a gasoline-laden vessel has already docked at the FOTCO Terminal. The ship, MT Nave Atropos, arrived carrying 50,000 metric tonnes of petrol.

Two additional fuel tankers are expected to reach Karachi shortly. The vessel MT Spross Two is scheduled to arrive at 8:30pm today with a cargo of 55,000 tonnes of petrol. Meanwhile, another tanker, MT Sea Clipper, is due to dock on 11 March at noon, bringing 34,000 tonnes of petrol.

Port officials further stated that a vessel arriving from Fujairah is already anchored at Port Qasim, while another ship carrying fuel has departed from Oman and is heading towards Pakistan.

Authorities added that more fuel shipments are expected in the coming days to help maintain a stable supply of petrol across the country.

Earlier, the government of Pakistan reassured citizens that national petrol supplies remain stable despite recent global energy market volatility.

The Committee to Monitor Petrol Prices in the Wake of the Emerging Situation in the Region, constituted by the Prime Minister of Pakistan and chaired by the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, continued its daily review of developments in the energy sector and assessed national preparedness measures in light of the evolving regional situation.