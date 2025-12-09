Pakistan records 9pc rise in remittances in November 2025: SBP

KARACHI: Pakistan’s remittances increased by 9 per cent in November 2025, reaching $3.19 billion, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In comparison, the country had received $2.92 billion in remittances in November 2024. This follows a 7 per cent decline in October 2025, when $3.4 billion was recorded.

Cumulative remittances for the current fiscal year, from July to November 2025, reached $16.145 billion, reflecting a 9 per cent rise over the same period last year, when $14.766 billion was received.

The SBP noted that the increase indicates a steady inflow of foreign earnings, which continues to support the country’s balance of payments.

Earlier, the SBP indicated a record increase in the debt of the federal government in the recently released report, raising serious concerns about the financial stability of the country.

According to the report, on a year-to-year basis, the overall Pakistan government debt has skyrocketed by 12.7%, reaching Rs. 73.69 trillion in March 2025, comparatively higher than Rs. 65.38 trillion in March 2024.

If analyses are seen on a month-on-month basis, 0.9% of debt increased, causing Rs. 652 billion in just one month.

The report additionally indicates a significant rise of 18.6% in domestic debt, surging from Rs 43.43 trillion in March 2024 to Rs 51.52 trillion in March 2025.