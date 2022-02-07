Pakistan records decline in daily COVID-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: The number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan is witnessing a downward trend as the country has reported 3,338 new pandemic cases over the past 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 44,779 samples were tested, out of which 3,338 turned out to be positive, showing an infection rate of 7.45 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 8.69 per cent.

The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 infections rose to 1,463,111 with the addition of 3,338 new cases.

As many as 38 patients succumbed to the viral disease in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 29,516. The NCOC said the number of patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country rose to 1,684.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Pakistan has conducted overall 25,422,966 tests to diagnose the COVID-19 cases including 44,779 tests during the past 24 hours. Read more: ‘Covid-19 home vaccination drive producing outstanding results’ 1,344,403 people have got their health back including 4,905 in a single day. On Sunday, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said the door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination campaign launched by NCOC had been producing outstanding results across the country. Taking to Twitter, the NCOC head said: “Highest daily vaccination records set 3 days in a row. Nationwide mobile vaccination campaign designed by NCOC and being implemented with help of provinces producing outstanding results”.

