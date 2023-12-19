21.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Pakistan records its first death from monkeypox

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The first death – due to Monkeypox – was reported in Pakistan, when a 40-year-old man undergoing treatment in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Islamabad died, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing hospital officials.

The officials from the PIMS hospital revealed that the 40-year-old patient – suffering from several infections including HIV and Monkeypox – died on Sunday morning.

It is pertinent to mention here that the deceased person had returned from Saudi Arabia and was in medical care for the past one and a half months.

Back in October, a total of five suspected monkeypox cases have been reported in Pakistan.

Five passengers who arrived in Karachi from Muscat were diagnosed with monkeypox at the Jinnah International Airport. The said travelers had reached Karachi airport via a foreign airline’s flight.

The Sindh health department said that the suspected patients will be shifted to the infectious diseases’ hospital.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.