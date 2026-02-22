Pakistan records massive surge in sugar imports

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has witnessed a dramatic 7,906.15% increase in sugar imports over the first seven months of the current fiscal year, according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) report.

The data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, show between July and January, sugar imports exceeded $17.46 million, compared with just $211,800 during the same period last year.

In January 2026 alone, sugar imports reached $23.4 million, marking a 46.38% increase month-on-month.

Overall food imports have also risen, with a 7.74% increase recorded in January and a cumulative 19.26% rise over the seven-month period. During this time, the total value of food imports exceeded $5.5 billion.

Other major import commodities included tea, valued at over $37.65 million, palm oil exceeding $235 million, and dried fruits worth more than $11 million.

In addition, mobile phone imports rose sharply, reaching $114 million in seven months, reflecting a 31.36% increase compared with the previous year. January 2026 alone saw a 33.62% rise in mobile phone imports.

Earlier this month, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed a reference in an accountability court against a private sugar mill and officials of the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP).

The Ministry of Commerce lodged a complaint with NAB over alleged misappropriation involving 5,365 metric tons of sugar. The issue was previously brought before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), which subsequently referred the matter to NAB for investigation.

NAB Karachi conducted an inquiry under the National Accountability Ordinance regarding allegations of corruption within the sugar stocks. According to the inquiry, the accused acted in collusion with TCP officers to commit fraud.

NAB stated that this corruption caused a loss of approximately Rs 960 million to the national exchequer. A NAB spokesperson confirmed that NAB Karachi has now converted the initial inquiry into a formal investigation.