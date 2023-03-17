Pakistan records uptick in daily COVID-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is witnessing another surge in Covid-19 cases as 171 confirmed cases were reported by the National Institute of Health (NIH) in the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the stats, the new infections were detected after 4,917 coronavirus diagnostic tests performed across the country, which placed Pakistan’s positivity ratio at 2.70%.

Moreover, at least 15 patients with the infectious disease have been shifted into the critical care unit during the last 24 hours while no deaths have been reported during the period.

COVID-19 Statistics 17 March 2023

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 4,917

Positive Cases: 133

Positivity %: 2.70%

Deaths: 00

Patients on Critical Care: 15

(shared by NCOC-NIH) — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) March 17, 2023

NCOC issues fresh guidelines

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday recommended wearing masks at crowded and tightly enclosed spaces and healthcare facilities.

According to NCOC, guidelines were issued for the period up to April 30, 2023, keeping in view the current Covid-19 trend across the country.

Amid the current COVID-19 disease trends across the country, NCOC recommended following guidelines for the period up to 30 April 2023.

“Mask wearing is recommended at crowded tightly enclosed spaces including healthcare facilities” — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) March 16, 2023

Comments