Friday, March 17, 2023
Web Desk

Pakistan records uptick in daily COVID-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is witnessing another surge in Covid-19 cases as 171 confirmed cases were reported by the National Institute of Health (NIH) in the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the stats, the new infections were detected after 4,917 coronavirus diagnostic tests performed across the country, which placed Pakistan’s positivity ratio at 2.70%.

Moreover, at least 15 patients with the infectious disease have been shifted into the critical care unit during the last 24 hours while no deaths have been reported during the period.

NCOC issues fresh guidelines

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday recommended wearing masks at crowded and tightly enclosed spaces and healthcare facilities.

According to NCOC, guidelines were issued for the period up to April 30, 2023, keeping in view the current Covid-19 trend across the country.

