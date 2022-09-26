Pakistan registers 24,967 dengue cases during ongoing year: sources

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported as many as 24,967 dengue virus cases during ongoing year, ARY News reported, quoting sources within NIH.

According to a detailed report prepared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), as many as 24,967 dengue virus cases with 67 deaths were reported countrywide.

Sindh remains the highly infected province with 7,951 cases and 33 deaths of the mosquito-borne disease.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 6,412 dengue virus cases with seven deaths followed by Punjab with 5,202 cases and 15 deaths.

Islamabad reported 1,991 cases of dengue virus and six deaths. Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir reported 3,162 and 249 dengue cases, respectively.

Sources further say, no deaths were reported in Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir during the current ongoing year.

The worst floods over a decade have displaced more than 33 million people in Pakistan since mid-June. Over 1,500 people have been killed and more than 12,800 injured, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.

