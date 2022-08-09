Pakistan registers 421 fresh Covid cases: NIH

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported a decline in Covid-19 cases as the country registered 421 infections during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting the National Institute of Health (NIH).

The National Institute of Health (NIH) stated that during the past 24 hours, a total of 16,648 tests COVID-19 diagnostic tests were conducted, of which 421 samples came out positive. No death was reported during the last 24 hours.

COVID-19 Statistics 09 August 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 16,648

Positive Cases: 421

Positivity %: 2.53%

Deaths: 00

Patients on Critical Care: 159 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) August 9, 2022

Following the detection of new cases, the COVID-19 positivity ratio stood at 2.53 per cent.

According to the data issued by NIH, 159 COVID-19 patients were being treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) across the country at different medical facilities.

The novel coronavirus has affected 19,942 medics with the number in Pakistan so far, said sources.

According to the sources within National Institute of Health (NIH), as many as 175 health workers have died across the country during the pandemic.

