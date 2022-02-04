Pakistan registers 6,377 new COVID-19 cases, 48 deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 6,377 fresh COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, ARY News reported.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 64,121 samples were tested, out of which 6,377 turned out to be positive, showing the infection rate of 9.94% as compared to yesterday’s 9.75 per cent.

Statistics 4 Feb 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 64,121

Positive Cases: 6377

Positivity %: 9.94%

Deaths :48

Patients on Critical Care: 1618 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) February 4, 2022

The nationwide tally of confirmed infections rose to 1,448,640 with the addition of 6,377 new cases.

As many as 48 patients succumbed to the viral disease in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 29,420. The NCOC said the number of patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country rose to 1,618.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Pakistan has conducted overall 25258682 tests to diagnose the coronavirus including 64,121 tests during the past 24 hours.

1,312,819 people have got their health back including 7,839 in a single day. On Wednesday, it emerged that 54 per cent of Karachi’s population is still unvaccinated against COVID-19. Data shared by the Sindh Health Department showed that 46.65 per cent of the city’s total population stand vaccinated against the viral disease. Whereas, only 1.42pc of the population has got a booster shot.

