Pakistan registers 856 fresh Covid-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: The Covid-19 positivity ratio continues to drop down in Pakistan as the country reported 856 fresh cases of the pandemic during the past 24 hours.

The data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed that Covid-19 has claimed 5 more lives in Pakistan, taking the death toll to 30,178.

Statistics 28 Feb 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 33,357

Positive Cases: 856

Positivity %: 2.56%

Deaths :5

Patients on Critical Care: 1052 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) February 28, 2022

During the past 24 hours, Pakistan conducted 33,357.

The positivity rate remained 2.56 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 2.11 per cent. The number of Covid-19 patients in critical care at various hospitals across the country has dropped to 1,052.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Pakistan has conducted overall 26,426,952 tests to diagnose the coronavirus including 33,357 tests during the past 24 hours.

1,443,284 people have got their health back including 1,756 in a single day in Pakistan.

