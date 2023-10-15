Pakistan registers rise in electricity bills recovery

Pakistan has registered a rise in the electricity bills recovery in September 2023, ARY News reported, quoting the power division.

The caretaker government is carrying out a countrywide crackdown on power pilfers to ease the circular debt in the power sector. So far, the power division has recovered Rs26 billion from the power thieves.

According to figures released by the secretary power division, the recovery of electricity bills remained at 86.99 in September 2023 as compared to 82.43, last year.

Furthermore, the recovery in the power sector in August remained 85.49, while in July the ratio of recovery of bills was 89.87pc.

The figures revealed that 1.46pc of electricity units were pilfered in September 2023.

The caretaker government has deputed Federal Investigation Officers (FIA) officers to electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) to end power theft.

The move was taken to enhance recovery from power thieves as the countrywide crackdown against pilferage is underway.

According to a notification issued by the federal government, FIA officers will be deputed to Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) and Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO).