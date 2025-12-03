Pakistan reiterates call for Palestinians’ right to self-determination

Pakistan has reiterated the demand that Palestinian people must be allowed to exercise their inalienable right to self-determination and establish their independent State.

At the General Assembly Debate on the Question of Palestine, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Asim Iftikhar Ahmad stressed that the occupation of the occupied Palestinian Territory must end.

Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said Pakistan supports all sincere efforts that help in ending the bloodshed, protect civilians, prevent displacement, rebuild Gaza, and advance a comprehensive peace grounded in international law.

The Permanent Representative to the UN emphasized the ceasefire must be implemented fully, with no unilateral actions or military activity. Withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza remains essential. He said reconstruction must begin without delay.

Earlier, Egypt’s Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Ahmed Mohamed Abdelatty expressed hope that Pakistan would contribute its expertise and resources to support the reconstruction of Gaza.

Speaking at a joint press conference alongside Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, the Egyptian foreign minister said Cairo looks forward to Pakistan’s participation in the upcoming international conference on Gaza’s early recovery and reconstruction.

Ishaq Dar said that both countries viewed and assessed the regional developments as of now with particular focus on the grave situation in Gaza.