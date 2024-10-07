Pakistan reiterates demand for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan once again denounced Israel’s violation of international laws in Palestine and reiterated its demand for an immediate ceasefire and end to aggression in Gaza, ARY News reported.

An All-Parties Conference (APC) on Palestine convened by Pakistan government was held at the President’s House and attended by President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and representatives of all major political parties except Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

According to a declaration issued after the meeting, the APC maintained that Israel is violating international laws and carrying out war crimes against the innocent Palestinians.

The declaration reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to an independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds as its capital.

The APC also vowed to continue providing humanitarian aid to Palestine and Lebanon.

President Zardari

In his inaugural speech at the Conference, President Asif Ali Zardari said it has been one year since the start of brutal Israel’s aggression on Palestine, which has resulted in the death of more than forty thousand eight hundred Palestinians.

The president said Pakistan is deeply concerned over the escalation of hostilities in the Middle East and strongly condemns the Israeli barbarism and aggression against Palestinians as well as the assassination of top leaders of Hamas and Hezbollah. He said we stand in the solidarity with the people of Lebanon and Palestine.

President Zardari said it is regrettable that the international community has failed to stop Israel from committing its ongoing genocide in Palestine especially in Gaza. He said the prevailing culture of impunity and disregard of international law must be addressed urgently.

PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif vowed to take decisive action to stop the bloodshed in Palestine, emphasising that it’s Pakistan’s foremost duty to end the violence

He condemned the Israeli aggression, highlighting the devastating impact on Palestinian civilians, including 42,000 martyrs and countless orphaned children.

The prime minister said that a working group to coordinate efforts would be formed, adding that diplomatic experts to key countries would be sent other countries for raising awareness and mobilise support for Palestine.

PM Shehbaz urged the international community to awaken its conscience and take notice of the Palestinian people’s suffering, questioning whether the voices of Palestinian children are not reaching the global conscience.

Hafiz Naeem

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said that Israel is carrying out genocide in Palestine. He said that occupied Israeli forces are committing worst atrocities against the humanity.

Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said we have to take a very clear stance on the Israeli brutalities against innocent Palestinians. He said it is also responsibility of the international community to play its role in stopping the Israeli brutalities in Palestine.

He proposed to convene a meeting of the Islamic countries to adopt a common stance in this regard. He said Pakistan should play a proactive role to launch a diplomatic campaign to highlight this issue at the world fora.

Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif said Israel is committing barbarism against innocent people of Palestine, including women and children. He questioned the strange silence adopted by the world community on this issue of humanity.

Nawaz Sharif also commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for forcefully raising the issue of Palestine and grave human rights violations by Israel in Gaza during his address to the United Nations General Assembly.

He said the United Nations should implement its resolutions on Palestine and Kashmir. He also urged the Muslim countries to get united and evolve a joint strategy to get the ongoing bloodshed in the Palestine stopped.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the entire Pakistani nation is standing behind the Palestinian brothers and sisters in their struggle against Israeli oppression.

He stressed the need for launching an intensive diplomatic campaign to fight the case of Palestinians on diplomatic and legal fronts. He said media should also be effectively engaged to expose the imperialist, colonial, and Zionist agenda of Israel.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari proposed to constitute a high-level committee, having representation from all the political forces of the country, to raise voice for the oppressed people of Palestine.

Fazlur Rehman

Jamiat Ulema-s-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that around 50,000 innocent Palestinians, including children, women, and elderly have been martyred in Israeli attacks.

He called for taking practical steps to help the Palestinians instead of passing resolutions and issuing condemnations. He said Palestinian Muslims are fighting for their rights and we support them.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that a joint platform of leading Muslim countries should be formed to evolve a common strategy to face multiple challenges.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Chairman and Education Minister Dr Kahlid Maqbool Siddiqui said that Islamic countries should open its educational institutions to accommodate Palestinian students, besides sending assistance to the oppressed people of Gaza.

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Khalid Magsi called for getting united to utilise all resources and energy to protect lives of the Palestinian people.

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Istehkam-e-Pakistan’s (IPP) Abdul Aleem Khan, Awami National Party’s (ANP) Aimal Wali Khan, National Party leader Jan Muhammad Buledi, Raja Nasir Abbas of Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM), Pakistan Sunni Tehreek chief Sarwat IJaz Qadri, and Religious Scholar Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also spoke on the occasion.