Pakistan reiterates support for China on Taiwan issue

ISLAMABAD: Supporting One-China Policy, Pakistan has reiterated its consistent support to Beijing on all matters of its core interests, including Taiwan.

Responding to media queries regarding the developments related to the Taiwan Strait, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tahir Andrabi said Pakistan and China are iron-clad friends and all-weather strategic cooperative partners.

He said Pakistan will continue to adhere to the One-China principle and regard Taiwan as an inalienable part of China.

China on Monday announced it has started live-fire military exercises around Taiwan, hours after announcing “major” drills in waters and airspace near the self-governed island.

Beijing’s military “is employing destroyers, frigates, fighters, bombers and unmanned aerial vehicles” in the drills Monday that include “live-fire training on maritime targets to the north and southwest of Taiwan”, a statement by the People’s Liberation Army Eastern Theater Command said.

Taiwan said it has detected four Chinese coastguard ships near the island state’s waters, as Beijing announced the start of live-fire drills.

The four vessels were “sailing near waters off Taiwan’s northern and eastern coasts today”, the Taiwanese coastguard said, adding it “immediately deployed large vessels to pre-position responses in relevant areas” and “sent additional support units”.

China earlier announced “major” military exercises around Taiwan on Monday, saying it would conduct live-fire drills the following day across five zones in waters and airspace near the island.

Beijing claims self-governed Taiwan as part of its sovereign territory and has refused to rule out using military action to seize the island state.