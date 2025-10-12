Pakistan 'rejects' Afghan ceasefire request, continues targeted strikes

Pakistan has ‘rejected’ ceasefire request from Afghanistan after strong response to unprovoked firing from the Afghan posts on Saturday night, ARY News reported, citing security sources.

Pakistan Army’s retaliatory operations are continuing with full intensity, as Afghan border posts aiding militants are being precisely targeted along the frontier.

According to security sources, Pakistan has rejected Afghanistan’s request for a ceasefire, vowing to continue action until terrorist threats are completely neutralized.

In the latest developments, another Afghan post was destroyed along the Kurram border, while Kharlachi Sector witnessed effective strikes on multiple Afghan positions.

Security officials confirmed that Afghan camps in Doran Mela and Turkmanzai were also obliterated, while the Shaheedan post in Balochistan’s Bramcha sector was completely demolished.

Sources added that heavy losses forced several Afghan soldiers to abandon their posts, leaving behind the bodies of fallen comrades. Following Pakistan’s powerful and precise counter-offensive, Afghan troops retreated from several positions, requesting de-escalation — a proposal firmly rejected by Pakistan.

Reports further indicated that the Kharchar Fort, a key hub of the Khawarij terrorist network, was entirely destroyed in targeted shelling. In another strike, the Afghan Jandosar post was also wiped out, with video footage showing its complete destruction.

Officials clarified that Pakistan’s military operations remain highly focused, targeting only those Afghan posts providing support and shelter to external militant elements, ensuring maximum precision and restraint throughout the engagement.