Pakistan rejects Afghan Taliban allegation of ceasefire violation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Friday rejected “frivolous” claims by the Afghan Taliban’s so-called defence spokesperson that the Pakistan Armed Forces had violated a temporary ceasefire pause.

Pakistan government had earlier announced a pause in its ongoing counterterrorism campaign, Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq, from the night of March 18–19 until March 23–24, 2026, on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

According to Afghan media reports, Afghanistan’s Chief of Armed Forces, Fasihuddin Fitrat, accused Pakistan of breaching the ceasefire along the Durand Line.

However, Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, through its fact-checking wing, categorically denied the allegations, stating that no violation of the pause had occurred along the western border and that the claims were “completely false.”

The statement suggested that such propaganda may have originated from elements within the Afghan Taliban, aimed at creating a pretext for terrorism or other action against Pakistan.

Pakistan also warned that any act of terrorism, cross-border incursion, or drone attack by the Afghan Taliban or its proxies would lead to the immediate termination of the pause and the resumption of Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq with full intensity.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar reiterated the warning, stating that the operation would resume immediately in the event of any attack inside Pakistan.

The government underlined that the move reflects Pakistan’s commitment to peace and regional cooperation while maintaining readiness to respond to threats.

Pakistan’s armed forces had launched “Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq” in response to what officials described as unprovoked cross-border attacks by the Afghan Taliban, targeting multiple militant positions and military installations across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Officials say the retaliatory operation launched Friday night, February 27, 2026, includes coordinated air and ground strikes, with security sources claiming significant casualties and damage to Afghan Taliban posts and infrastructure. Authorities have vowed to continue the operation until all objectives are achieved.