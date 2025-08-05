web analytics
Pakistan rejects baseless claims of its nationals’ involvement in Ukraine war

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has categorically rejected the baseless allegations regarding the involvement of its nationals in the ongoing Ukraine war.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Foreign Office clarified that Ukrainian authorities have so far failed to provide any verifiable evidence to support such claims.

Moreover, Pakistan has not been formally notified of any such matter by the Ukrainian government, the statement added.

The Foreign Office spokesperson further stated that the Government of Pakistan will seek official clarification from Ukrainian authorities over the matter.

Read more: Top Trump aide accuses India of financing Russia’s war in Ukraine

Reiterating its position, Pakistan emphasized its desire for a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict and reaffirmed its commitment to the principles of the United Nations Charter.

The spokesperson added that Pakistan firmly believes in dialogue and diplomacy as the only means to address international disputes.

The Foreign Office’s response came a day after President Zelensky claimed that Ukrainian troops in northeastern Ukraine were fighting foreign “mercenaries” from various countries, including China, Pakistan and parts of Africa, and vowed a response.

