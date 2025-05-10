Atta Tarar refutes Indian claims of ceasefire breach

Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting of Pakistan, Attaullah Tarar, has denied India’s claims of a ceasefire violation by Pakistan, ARY News reported.

According to reports, in a recent statement, Tarar emphasised, “There is no question of Pakistan violating the ceasefire.”

He also criticized the Indian officials’ press briefing, claiming their arguments lacked credibility. “The voices of the Indian officials did not support their position. The Indian Secretary of Foreign Affairs and Military Spokesperson could not effectively communicate,” said Tarar.

Tarar highlighted the celebratory atmosphere in the country, saying, the people of Pakistan are rejoicing after the country’s strong response to India’s aggression. He reiterated that Pakistan’s actions were in self-defense and refuted any allegations of wrongdoing.

Read More: PM Shehbaz lauds armed forces for resounding response to India

The Indian media has been left speechless in the aftermath of Pakistan’s successful counteraction, Tarar added. He accused India of constantly making baseless accusations. “India has a history of issuing fabricated claims without evidence,” he noted.

In conclusion, the Information Minister stated that Pakistan had gained further respect internationally after delivering a strong response to India’s aggression.

He assured that Pakistan’s actions were in line with defending its sovereignty and that the country would not be intimidated by false allegations.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif lauded Pakistan’s armed forces for giving a befitting reply to India’s provocation under the Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos.

Addressing the nation, the prime minister started with Quranic verse from Surah Al-Saff (61:4) and said that India attempted to impose war on country, using the Pahalgam incident as a pretext.

“Our brave and valiant forces delivered a resounding response, bringing the enemy to its knees.”

PM Shehbaz extended congratulations to the proud and dignified people of country, saying that the world has been made aware that Pakistan is a sovereign and honorable nation.

The prime minister said that Pak-govt had offered a transparent and impartial investigation to India into the Pahalgam incident and showed patience and tolerance towards India’s baseless allegations.

In response, PM Shehbaz said, India targeted innocent people of Pakistan with planes, drones and missiles.