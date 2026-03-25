Pakistan rejects India’s sentencing of Kashmiri leaders Asiya Andrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi, Nahida Nasreen

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned the sentences awarded to Kashmiri women leaders Asiya Andrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi, and Nahida Nasreen by an Indian court, and called for international attention to the human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

An Indian special court on Tuesday sentenced Asiya Andrabi to life imprisonment, while two of her associates, Fehmeeda Sofi and Nahida Nasreen, were sentenced to 30 years in prison under the Indian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

According to the Foreign Office, Pakistan categorically rejects the life sentence awarded to Asiya Andrabi, a prominent Kashmiri political leader, as well as the harsh 30-year sentences imposed on her associates under a draconian law.

Pakistan said the verdict constitutes a grave miscarriage of justice and reflects the continued suppression of fundamental rights in IIOJK.

The statement said the decision is part of a broader pattern of politically motivated prosecutions aimed at silencing dissent and intimidating those advocating the legitimate rights of the Kashmiri people. It added that the sentencing raises serious concerns regarding due process, judicial independence, and adherence to international human rights obligations.

“Asiya Andrabi has long been a vocal advocate for the Kashmir cause. Her conviction and harsh sentencing underscore the shrinking space for political expression and civil liberties in IIOJK,” the statement noted.

Pakistan believes such actions further exacerbate tensions and undermine prospects for peace and stability in South Asia.

Pakistan urged the international community, including the United Nations and global human rights organisations, to take immediate notice of this development and to hold India accountable for its actions in IIOJK.

It also called for the protection of the political, social, and human rights of the Kashmiri people, including the right to freedom of expression and a fair trial.

Pakistan reiterated its unwavering support for the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their just struggle for self-determination, as enshrined in relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.