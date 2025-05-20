web analytics
Pakistan rejects Indian baseless allegations of targeting Golden Temple

Pakistan has categorically rejected Indian baseless allegations of attacking Golden Temple in Indian Punjab, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Foreign Office of Pakistan in a statement turned down the baseless Indian allegations regarding an alleged attack on the Golden Temple, stating that such claims are entirely unfounded and misleading.

In a statement, the spokesperson said, “Pakistan holds the utmost respect for all religious sites and would never even contemplate targeting a place as sacred as the Golden Temple.”

The Pakistan FO spokesperson further revealed that on the night between May 6 and 7, India targeted places of worship inside Pakistan.

Read more: Khalistan Referendum-II announced by Sikhs For Justice in Surrey, Canada

“These accusations are a deliberate attempt by India to divert attention from its own unacceptable actions against religious sites,” the statement noted.

The Foreign Office further said that Pakistan is a proud guardian of Sikh religious heritage.

“Thousands of Sikh pilgrims visit Pakistan annually, and the country facilitates their spiritual journey by offering visa-free access through the Kartarpur Corridor.”

The spokesperson reaffirmed that the Indian allegations concerning the Golden Temple are entirely false and baseless.

