Friday, July 26, 2024
Pakistan rejects Indian PM’s belligerent remarks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday rejected Indian Prime Minister Narrendra Modi’s belligerent remarks made in Drass, Ladakh.

“Bravado and jingoism undermine regional peace, and are totally counter-productive for resolution of long-standing disputes between Pakistan and India, especially the core dispute of Jammu and Kashmir,” a statement issued by the Foreign Office said.

It added that the Indian leaders’ rhetorical statements cannot deflect international attention from India’s heavy-handed approach to suppress the Kashmiri people’s just struggle for realisation of their fundamental rights and freedoms, particularly their inalienable right to self-determination.

“Instead of maligning others for terrorism, India should reflect on its own campaign of orchestrating targeted assassinations, subversion and terrorism in foreign territories,” the statement read.

Pakistan stands resolute in its intent and ability to safeguard its sovereignty against any aggression, as exemplified by its robust response to India’s reckless incursion in February 2019. While Pakistan is ready to counter India’s aggressive actions, it remains committed to promoting peace and stability in the region.

