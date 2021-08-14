Pakistan rejects India’s denial of involvement in Dasu attack

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office of Pakistan rejected on Saturday the Indian Ministry of External Affairs’ (MEA) “untenable denial” of India’s involvement in the Dasu terrorist attack.

“We categorically reject the absurd remarks by the Indian MEA, denying India’s involvement in the recent Dasu terrorist attack,” spokesperson Zahid Hafiz Chaudhri said in a statement.

He said Pakistan has repeatedly presented irrefutable evidence of India’s “active planning, promoting, aiding, abetting, financing and execution of terrorist activities” in Pakistan.

READ: RAW-NDS NEXUS BEHIND DASU ATTACK: FM QURESHI

Pakistan presented a detailed dossier to the international community last year, the spokesperson pointed out, adding recently, evidence on India’s involvement in the Lahore attack was presented.

“The most familiar and undeniable face of India’s state-sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan is Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav — caught red-handed in March 2016,” the spokesperson further said.

“Fully exposed, India typically resorts to sophistry, obfuscation and re-fabrication. Bland denials and regurgitation of a false narrative, however, will not change facts.”

READ: PAKISTAN RELEASES FINDINGS OF DASU TERRORIST ATTACK

Chaudhri called on India to abjure “the use of state-terrorism as an instrument of policy”. Pakistan will continue to resolutely oppose Indian machinations imperiling regional peace and security, he reiterated.