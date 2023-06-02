Pakistan rejects int’l media reports about ‘mistreatment of May 9 culprits’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday rejected the international media reports about human rights violations with regard to the arrests of miscreants involved in the May 9 violence, wherein military installations including Jinnah House in Lahore came under attack, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Federal Minister for Human Rights Riaz Hussain Pirzada said that like every civilized country in the world, action against the May 9 culprits was a legal requirement and also a matter of national security for Pakistan.

He said that on May 9, the “PTI [Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf] goons attacked national and private properties, sensitive military installations and state symbols; set ambulances on fire after unloading patients, and burnt schools, hospitals and memorials of the martyrs”.

“For the desecration of the monuments and burning of the Jinnah House, and Radio Pakistan and its rare historical heritage, these goons are under investigation and will be punished according to the law of land,” he stated.

The minister said such a crime was unpardonable not only in Pakistan but across the globe, citing the elements involved in the attacks on Capitol Hill in the United States and the London riots were punished which was not termed human rights violations by the Western media.

He said without knowing the position of Pakistan and the relevant ministry, the news, articles, and analysis appearing in the Western media under an organized campaign were “unprofessional, one-sided, contrary to the facts, and biased”.

“We reserve the right for legal action,” he asserted.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of PTI workers.

It was also reported that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.