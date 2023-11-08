No discussion on arms supply between Pakistan, Ukraine: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday rejected the notions of any discussion on arms supply between defence ministers of Pakistan and Ukraine in their telephonic conversation, ARY News reported.

“As a matter of policy Pakistan does not supply arms to a region in conflict. It has not supplied nor does it intend to supply any arms to Ukraine,” Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement.

“This topic, therefore, was not discussed during the telephonic conversation between the ministers of defence of Pakistan and Ukraine on 7th November 2023,” she remarked.

The FO spokesperson further said that Pakistan had stressed the need for a negotiated solution to the conflict in Ukraine.

Pakistan has maintained a delicate balance since Russia invaded Ukraine a year ago. Despite pressure from the US and its western allies, Islamabad has not publicly denounced Russia.

Islamabad also twice abstained from voting on a resolution at the UN General Assembly session against Russia.

Earlier, Pakistan rejected the Intercept news story alleging sale of Pakistani weapons to Ukraine to get International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout package.

Responding to media queries on the latest Intercept story, Spokesperson Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, termed the story as baseless and fabricated.

“The IMF Standby Arrangement was successfully negotiated between Islamabad and the IMF to implement difficult but essential economic reforms. Giving any other colour to these negotiations is disingenuous”.