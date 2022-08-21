Pakistan rejects terrorism-related allegations of India

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday firmly rejected the recent spate of false terrorism-related assertions made by India in which some detached alleged incidents are being distorted and presented as a so-called ‘terror’ plot, ARY NEWS reported quoting Foreign Office.

In a message issued today, the Foreign Office spokesman said that in order to build on this orchestrated ‘terrorism‘ narrative against Pakistan, a section of the Indian media has reported that India had intercepted a message from a ‘Pakistani’ WhatsApp number as well as seized an ‘empty boat’ in Maharashtra along with some weapons.

“Segments of the Indian media have deceitfully sought to link these to the preposterous claims about a so-called ‘Mumbai style’ attack being planned,” he said.

Separately, the spokesman said that the Indian media have also reported that the Indian intelligence and border forces were on high alert for possible ‘cross-border infiltration’ attempts along Rajauri.

“All this is nothing but continuation of the sinister Indian design to yet again raise the “terrorism” bogey to malign Pakistan. We reject these allegations and Indian machinations outrightly.”

The spokesman said that the mischievous Indian propaganda campaign and baseless allegations against Pakistan reflect India’s utter desperation emanating from its complete failure to break the will of the Kashmiri people in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

“The possibility of a choreographed ‘false flag activity’ to target Pakistan and negatively affect its political and economic interests cannot be ruled out, as Indian propaganda is pointing in that direction,” he said.

While strongly denouncing the latest Indian insinuations and allegations, the Foreign Office said that Pakistan calls upon India not to make any mistake again as Pakistan stands ready and is fully capable of effectively responding to any misadventure as was manifestly evident in response to India’s ill-advised and irresponsible action in February 2019.

The spokesman also urged the international community to take immediate cognizance of the fact that India is yet again resorting to classic ‘false flag’ methods to advance its sinister designs and that this could have serious implications for peace and security in the region. The international community must urge India to act responsibly.

