Pakistan releases findings of Dasu terrorist attack

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Thursday that the Pakistan authorities have conducted thorough investigations of the Dasu terrorist attack and shared the findings with the Chinese side at every stage as committed at the outset.

In a statement, the spokesperson said Pakistan reiterates its strong commitment to apprehend all those responsible for this heinous crime and bring them to justice.

“We would not allow any hostile force to undermine the iron-clad friendship between Pakistan and China,” he added.

The investigations have reached important findings which are as follows:

The network involved in the terrorist attack was supported and facilitated by the RAW-NDS nexus in Afghanistan.

The Swat chapter of TTP executed the terrorist attack on the behest of Hostile Intelligence Agencies (HIAs).

The planning for the terrorist attack was done in Afghanistan, with provision of material support as well.

The vehicle used in the VBIED attack was brought from Afghanistan to Pakistan.

The suicide bomber, Khalid Sheikh, was trained in Afghanistan and brought to Pakistan to carry out the attack.

Some of those involved in the attack have been arrested, while others are at large in Afghanistan.

An MLA (Mutual Legal Assistance) request is being made to the Afghanistan Government.

The spokesperson said the further investigation is in progress to find all those involved in the cowardly attack.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday said that Indian and Afghan intelligence agencies seem to be involved in the attack on a bus of Chinese engineers working for the Dasu Hydropower Project.

Read More: RAW-NDS NEXUS BEHIND DASU ATTACK: FM QURESHI

Briefing media about the investigations so far carried out into the Dasu incident, FM Qureshi said that Afghanistan soil was used in terrorist activity.

“India’s intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and Afghanistan’s intelligence agency, National Directorate of Security (NDS) nexus were behind Dasu terror attack as per the probe carried out into the incident,” said Qureshi.

At least 12 people, including nine Chinese nationals working on the Dasu Hydropower Project, were killed when a bus carrying them fell into a ravine following an explosion on July 14.