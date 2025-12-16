Nation remembers APS Peshawar martyrs on 11th anniversary

The 11th anniversary of the tragic terror incident at Army Public School (APS) Peshawar is being observed today (Tuesday) to pay tribute to the martyrs.

The inhumane attack on December 16, 2014 witnessed militants targeting APS, resulting in the loss of over 140 lives, primarily students and teachers.

Several activities and functions are being held across the country to remember the sacrifices of innocent children.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have expressed firm resolve to continue the war against terrorism till the complete elimination of this menace from Pakistan.

In his message, President Asif Ali Zardari has reiterated that Pakistan’s commitment to defeat terrorism is absolute and there can be no soft corner for terrorists or those who support, finance, shelter or justify them.

The president said the sacrifice of APS students and staff remains a solemn reminder of the heavy price our nation has paid in the fight against terrorism.

He said the nation will always honour the resilience of the APS families who transformed their grief into strength for Pakistan.

He said the evidence of Indian involvement in efforts to destabilize our country is well documented. He said Pakistan will continue to expose these hostile activities and will defend its people with full resolve.

In his message, the Prime Minister reiterated his determination to create a peaceful and secure Pakistan where no innocent faces any barbarity and all perpetrators are given exemplary punishment for their crimes.

He said the whole nation is standing against coward terrorists as a wall of fortified steel and will remain standing.

He reminded the nation that the fitna of Khawarij and and anti state elements have nothing to do with the religion or the social values.