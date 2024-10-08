Nation remembers victims of October 8, 2005 deadly earthquake

MUZAFFARABAD: The 19th anniversary of victims of the deadly earthquake of October 8, 2005, is being observed across Pakistan including Azad Jammu and Kashmir, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The 2005 earthquake claimed thousands of lives besides causing massive damage to infrastructure especially in Azad Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Different events are being organized in different parts of the country including Azad Jammu and Kashmir to express solidarity and sympathies with the victims of calamities.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for the martyrs and prosperity of the country. One minute of silence was observed at all district headquarters at 08.54 am.

Last year in December, an earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale jolted Islamabad, Rawalpindi and its adjoining areas.

According to the seismological center, the earthquake hit parts of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir around 5:30 in the morning.

The depth of the earthquake was 16 kilometers, while the epicenter was in the South-West of Kashmir.

People came out of their houses in fear by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba. However, no loss of life or damage to property was reported from any part of Islamabad, Rawalpindi so far.