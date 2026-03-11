Which country sent Pakistan the most remittances in February 2026?

KARACHI: Pakistan received the highest amount of workers’ remittances from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in February 2026, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), ARY News reported.

The central bank said overseas Pakistanis sent $696.24 million from the UAE during February, making it the largest source of remittances for the month. The Saudi Arabia followed closely, with Pakistan receiving $685.50 million in remittances from the kingdom.

Overall, Pakistan received $3.29 billion in remittances in February 2026, reflecting a 5.2 percent increase on a year-on-year basis, the SBP said.

For comparison, remittances stood at $3.12 billion in February 2025, while they were $3.46 billion in January 2026, indicating a slight month-on-month decline but a steady annual growth trend.

During the first eight months of the current fiscal year (July 2025 to February 2026), total remittances reached $26.49 billion, marking a 10.5 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Among other major sources, Pakistan received $532.03 million from the United Kingdom and $319.46 million from the United States in February.

Remittances from overseas Pakistanis remain a vital source of foreign exchange for the country, supporting household incomes and contributing to economic stability.

Earlier, Pakistan received $3.5 billion in remittances in January 2026, marking a 15.4 per cent increase compared to January 2025.

The central bank said that during the first seven months of the current financial year, remittances rose by 11.3 per cent to $23.2 billion, compared with $20.9 billion in the same period last year.

In January 2026, Saudi Arabia remained the largest source of remittances for Pakistan, with inflows amounting to $739.6 million. This was followed by the United Arab Emirates, from where $694.2 million were received.

Remittances from the United Kingdom stood at $572.1 million, while inflows from the United States amounted to $294.7 million during the month, the State Bank added.