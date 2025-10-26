Pakistan reopens domestic gas connections nationwide

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced the decision to reopen gas connections for domestic consumers across the country, marking a major step toward resolving the long-standing energy supply challenges.

PM Shehbaz Sharif while addressing a ceremony stated that during the PDM government in 2022, gas supply remained a significant challenge, but the current administration has worked diligently to improve the situation.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He further said that from today, new connections of high-quality RLNG (Re-Gasified Liquefied Natural Gas) are being issued to the public.

Highlighting his government’s efforts, the Prime Minister noted that the PDM government took concrete measures to strengthen the gas infrastructure to ensure sustainable energy delivery.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also extended congratulations to all political leaders of the coalition government for their role in achieving this milestone.

Earlier, the Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) announced that more oil and gas reserves had been discovered in Sindh.

In a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), OGDCL announced the gas/condensate discovery from the exploratory well, Faakir-1, in Khairpur district.

The well is operated by OGDCL, holding a 95% working interest, in joint venture with Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL), which holds the remaining 5% interest.