Pakistan reports 174 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 174 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours as the country’s positivity rate reached 1.22 percent, ARY News reported on Thursday, quoting the National Institute of Health (NIH).

According to the statistics issued by National Institute of Health (NIH), a total of 14,208 Covid-19 diagnostic tests were conducted during the last 24 hours, out of which 174 came back positive.

COVID-19 Statistics 08 September 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 14,208

Positive Cases: 174

Positivity %: 1.22%

Deaths: 00

Patients on Critical Care: 119 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) September 7, 2022

Following the detection of new cases, the COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 1.22 percent as compared to yesterday’s 1.03 percent.

The NIH stated that almost 119 coronavirus patients were being treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) across the country at different medical facilities.

It is pertinent to mention here that a total of over 1.5 million Covid-19 cases have been reported in Pakistan so far, while the total number of coroanvirus-related deaths has reached 30,596.

