Pakistan reports 18th polio case of 2024

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday reported another polio case as a two-year-old Quetta boy has been confirmed to be infected with the virus, ARY News reported citing the National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) for polio sources.

According to NEOC sources, this is the 18th polio case that has been reported in Pakistan so far this year out of which 14 emerged from Balochistan alone.

NECO Focal Person Dr. Ayesha Raza Farooq said that polio vaccination campaigns faced disruptions in certain areas of Balochistan, creating an opportunity for the virus to spread.

She stressed the importance of ensuring multiple doses of the vaccine reach every child, urging that it is crucial for eradication efforts

Earlier on September 5, the National Institute of Health (NIH) presented detailed statistics on polio cases in Pakistan before the National Assembly.

According to the NIH, a total of 45 polio cases have been reported across Pakistan over the past four years.

In 2021, only one polio case was reported, while the number surged to 20 in 2022, the written statement of the NIH read.

During 2023, eight new cases of polio were recorded, followed by 16 cases in 2024, as confirmed by the Ministry of Health.

In 2022, $180 million were allocated for the National Polio Eradication Program, while in 2023, the budget increased to $187 million. For the ongoing year 2024, the program has been allocated $80 million.

The ministry further highlighted that since January 2022, a total of $447 million has been spent on polio eradication efforts, underscoring the government’s commitment to eliminating the disease from the country.