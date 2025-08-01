Pakistan reports 18th polio case of 2025

ISLAMABAD: The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad, has confirmed a new case of polio from District Tank in South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A 10-month-old boy from Union Council Mullazai in District Tank, South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has been confirmed as the eleventh polio case from the province this year, bringing the total number of polio cases in Pakistan in 2025 to eighteen.

The continued detection of polio cases underscores the persistent threat to children, particularly in areas with low vaccine acceptance.

It is crucial for communities to understand that poliovirus can re-emerge wherever immunity gaps persist. Every unvaccinated child remains vulnerable and can also contribute to the spread of the virus.

Polio is a highly infectious and incurable disease that can cause lifelong paralysis. The only effective protection is through repeated doses of the oral polio vaccine (OPV) for every child under five during each campaign, along with the timely completion of all essential immunizations.

Despite significant improvements in the quality of polio vaccination campaigns nationwide, the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remain a key area of concern due to restricted access and operational challenges in conducting house-to-house vaccination. These barriers continue to hinder immunization efforts in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, leaving thousands of children unvaccinated.

Over the last year, the Pakistan Polio Programme has made measurable strides. Since September 2024, six high-quality campaigns, including four nationwide campaigns, have each reached over 45 million children.

The National EOC is planning to conduct two nationwide and one sub-national campaign between August and December 2025, besides, targeted campaigns in selected high-risk districts.

These efforts will help stop virus transmission and protect children from poliovirus.

As part of intensified efforts to eradicate polio in South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Polio Eradication, and the Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Centre, held a meeting with the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in Peshawar to review ongoing initiatives in the province.

The meeting focused on campaign performance, current challenges, and targeted strategies to interrupt poliovirus transmission, particularly in high-risk southern districts of KP, including Tank.

Additionally, a special planning meeting focused on South KP is scheduled to be held at the Chief Secretary’s Office on August 2 and August 3.

Polio eradication is a collective responsibility that requires unified efforts at all levels. While dedicated frontline polio workers continue to deliver life-saving vaccines, it is equally critical for parents and caregivers to ensure their children receive every dose of the polio vaccine. Communities must play an active role by supporting vaccination efforts, dispelling misinformation, and encouraging others to protect their children through timely immunization.