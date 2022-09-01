Pakistan reports 219 Covid-19 cases as positivity rate drops

KARACHI: Pakistan has reported 219 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours as the country’s positivity rate dropped to 1.24 percent, ARY News reported on Thursday, quoting the National Institute of Health (NIH).

According to the statistics issued by National Institute of Health (NIH), a total of 17,628 Covid-19 diagnostic tests were conducted during the last 24 hours, out of which 219 came back positive.

COVID-19 Statistics 01 September 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 17,628

Positive Cases: 219

Positivity %: 1.24%

Deaths: 01

Patients on Critical Care: 117 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) September 1, 2022

Meanwhile, one patient succumbed to the virus during the same period. Following the detection of new cases, the COVID-19 positivity rate also dropped to 1.24 percent.

The NIH stated that almost 117 coronavirus patients were being treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) across the country at different medical facilities.

It is pertinent to mention here that a total of over 1.5 million Covid-19 cases have been reported in Pakistan so far, while the total number of coroanvirus-related deaths has reached 30,582.

Comments