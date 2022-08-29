Pakistan reports 226 Covid-19 cases as positivity rate drops to 1.50pc

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 226 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours as the country’s positivity rate dropped to 1.50 percent, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting the National Institute of Health (NIH).

According to statistics issued by the National Institute of Health (NIH), a total of 15,079 Covid-19 diagnostic tests were conducted during the last 24 hours, out of which 226 came back positive. Meanwhile, one patient succumbed to the virus during the same period.

COVID-19 Statistics 29 August 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 15,079

Positive Cases: 226

Positivity %: 1.50%

Deaths: 01

Patients on Critical Care: 110 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) August 29, 2022

Following the detection of new cases, the COVID-19 positivity rate also dropped to 1.56 percent. The NIH stated that almost 110 coronavirus patients were being treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) across the country at different medical facilities.

It is pertinent to mention here that a total of over 1.5 million Covid-19 cases have been reported in Pakistan so far, while the total number of coroanvirus-related deaths has reached 30,575.

