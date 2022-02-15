Pakistan reports 2,597 new COVID-19 cases at positivity rate of 5.4pc

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported as many as 2,597 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 27 deaths in the previous 24 hours, the data shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed Tuesday.

It said 29 more patients succumbed to the viral disease, pushing the death toll to 29,828.

Statistics 15 Feb 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 48,037

Positive Cases: 2597

Positivity %: 5.40%

Deaths :27

Patients on Critical Care: 1588 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) February 15, 2022

A total of 48,037 samples were tested, out of which 2,597 turned out to be positive, showing an infection rate of 5.4 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 5.62%.

The number of coronavirus patients in critical care at various hospitals across the country stands at 1,588.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Pakistan has conducted overall 25,847,205 tests to diagnose the coronavirus including 48,037 tests during the past 24 hours.

1,383,725 people have got their health back including 3,804 in a single day in Pakistan.

Sindh remains top on the list with 560,036 COVID-19 so far since the outbreak of the pandemic in February 2020. Punjab follows with 496,134 cases, while KP has reported 211,112 coronavirus cases to date.

Islamabad has registered 133,277 coronavirus cases, while Balochistan stands with 35,111 overall cases.

42,042 cases have been reported in Azad Jammu and Kashmir so far, while 11,246 cases have been registered in Gilgit-Baltistan.

