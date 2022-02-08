Pakistan reports 2,799 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths

ISLAMABAD: The number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan continues to witness a downward trend as the country has reported 2,799 new pandemic cases over the past 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 52,327 samples were tested, out of which 2,799 turned out to be positive, showing 2pc decline in infection rate as compared to yesterday’s 7.45 per cent. The national positivity rate of COVID-19 cases remained 5.34pc.

Statistics 8 Feb 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 52,327

Positive Cases: 2799

Positivity %: 5.34%

Deaths :37

Patients on Critical Care: 1668 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) February 8, 2022

The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 infections rose to 1,465,910 with the addition of 2,799 new cases.

37 patients succumbed to the viral disease in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 29,553. The NCOC said the number of patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country rose to 1,668.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Pakistan has conducted overall 25,475,293 tests to diagnose the COVID-19 cases including 52,327 tests during the past 24 hours. 1,349,189 people have got their health back including 4,786 in a single day. Meanwhile, the South African health regulator said on Monday it has registered Chinese COVID-19 vaccine Sinopharm, effectively clearing the way for its use in the country. South Africa, which is the worst-hit country in Africa both in terms of COVID-19 fatalities and caseload, has relied mainly on Pfizer and J&J vaccine doses as its inoculation mainstay as the country prepares for a potential fifth wave.

