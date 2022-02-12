Pakistan reports 3,019 fresh Covid cases, 44 deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported as many as 3,019 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 44 deaths in the previous 24 hours, the data shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed on Saturday.

It said 44 more patients succumbed to the viral disease, pushing the death toll to 29,731.

A total of 56,260 samples were tested, out of which 3,019 turned out to be positive, showing the infection rate of 5.35 per cent.

The number of Covid-19 patients in critical care at various hospitals across the country stands at 1,640.

Statistics 12 Feb 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 56,260

Positive Cases: 3019

Positivity %: 5.36%

Deaths :44

Patients on Critical Care: 1640 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) February 12, 2022

On Friday, NCOC head Asad Umar tweeted that Pakistan administered record 2.24 million Covid-19 vaccines in a single day on Thursday.

Also Read: ‘COVID-19 pandemic will not end with the Omicron variant’

“Another record set with 2.24 million vaccinations in a day. Last 4 days in a row we have vaccinated more than 2 million each day,” the planning and development minister tweeted.

“Every 3 out of 4 pakistani’s eligible for vaccination have recieved at least 1 dose. 58% are fully vaccinated. Well done Pakistan.”

Comments