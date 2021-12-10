Pakistan reports 313 new Covid cases, 9 deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported nine Covid-related deaths and 313 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Friday.

The country’s nerve centre for Covid response said a total of 42,978 samples were tested, out of which 313 came back positive, showing the positivity rate of 0.72 per cent.

The country’s tally of confirmed infections has now climbed to 1,288,366. The death toll rose to 28,812 after nine more people succumbed to the viral disease.

A total of 758 critical Covid patients are under treatment in various hospitals across the country.

Statistics 10 Dec 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 42,978

Positive Cases: 313

Positivity %: 0.72%

Deaths : 9

Patients on Critical Care: 758 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) December 10, 2021

On Friday, the National Institute of Health (NIH) rejected reports that the first case of Omicron, the new variant of coronavirus, has been confirmed in Pakistan.

Responding to media reports of a “suspected case” of Omicron variant reported from Karachi, the NIH said, “the sample is not yet confirmed to be Omicron via whole genome sequencing, which is to be performed after obtaining the sample.”

Earlier, it was reported that a female patient with a travel history has been diagnosed with the Omicron variant at a private hospital in Karachi.

