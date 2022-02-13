Pakistan reports 3,206 fresh coronavirus cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported as many as 3,206 fresh cases of coronavirus and 41 deaths in the previous 24 hours, the data shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed on Sunday.

It said 41 more patients succumbed to the viral disease, pushing the death toll to 29,772.

Statistics 13 Feb 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 55,304

Positive Cases: 3206

Positivity %: 5.79%

Deaths :41

Patients on Critical Care: 1623 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) February 13, 2022

A total of 55,304 samples were tested, out of which 3,206 turned out to be positive, showing the infection rate of 5.79 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 5.35 per cent.

The number of coronavirus patients in critical care at various hospitals across the country stands at 1,623.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Pakistan has conducted overall 25,751,321tests to diagnose the COVID-19 cases including 55,304 tests during the past 24 hours.

1,375,628 people have got their health back including 4,935 in a single day in Pakistan.

Sindh remains top on the list with 557,931 COVID-19 so far since the outbreak of the pandemic in February 2020. Punjab follows with 494,971 cases, while KP has reported 209,758 coronavirus cases to date.

Islamabad has registered 133,037 coronavirus cases, while Balochistan stands with 35,056 overall cases.

41,862 cases have been reported in Azad Jammu and Kashmir so far, while 11,183 cases have been registered in Gilgit-Baltistan.

