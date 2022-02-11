Pakistan reports 3,498 new COVID-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 3,498 fresh cases of COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, lifting the overall number of confirmed cases to 1,477,573, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 58,077 samples were tested, out of which 3,498 turned out to be positive, showing an infection rate of 6.02 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 7.1%.

Statistics 11 Feb 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 58,077

Positive Cases: 3498

Positivity %: 6.02%

Deaths :39

Patients on Critical Care: 1663 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) February 11, 2022

As many as 39 patients succumbed to the viral disease in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 29,687. The NCOC said the number of patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country currently stands at 1,663.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Pakistan has conducted overall 25,639,757 tests to diagnose the COVID-19 cases including 58,077 tests during the past 24 hours. Read more: COVID pandemic treaty: Ban sought on wildlife markets 1,365,518 people have got their health back including 5,761 in a single day in Pakistan. Sindh remains top on the list with 555,920 COVID-19 so far since the outbreak of the pandemic in February 2020. Punjab follows with 493,478 cases, while KP has reported 207,820 coronavirus cases to date. Islamabad has registered 132,711 cases, while Balochistan stands with 34,986 overall cases. 41,584 cases have been reported in Azad Jammu and Kashmir so far, while 11,074 cases have been registered in Gilgit-Baltistan.

