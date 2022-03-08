Pakistan reports 378 fresh Covid cases, 9 fatalities

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 378 fresh Covid cases and nine fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to the government’s database.

The total number of confirmed cases is 1,515,392 while the death toll is 30,281.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said a total of 29,216 samples were tested during the last 24 hours, out of which 378 turned out to be positive, showing the positivity rate of 1.29 per cent.

The number of critical Covid patients in various hospitals across the country has come down to 778.

Statistics 8 Mar 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 29,216

Positive Cases: 378

Positivity %: 1.29%

Deaths :9

Patients on Critical Care: 778 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) March 8, 2022

The NCOC said 603 additional recoveries from the coronavirus were also reported, taking the country’s total recoveries to 1,455,765.

So far, Sindh has reported as many as 570,353, Punjab 502,968, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 217,304, Balochistan 35,398, Islamabad 134,662, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 43,125, and Gilgit Baltistan 11,582.

In a Twitter message on Sunday, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who also heads the NCOC, said that a major milestone has been reached in the national vaccination drive with 100 million Pakistanis now fully vaccinated.

“More than 127 million have [received] atleast one dose. We are very close to achieving vaccination of all eligible citizens,” he said.

