Pakistan reports 4.61 percent Covid positivity ratio: NIH

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday reported as many as 675 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the National Institute of Health (NIH) data showed as the country witnessed a surge in infection after a big gap.

According to the National Institute of Health, 16,632 Covid tests were conducted across the country in the past 24 hours, out of which 675 turned out to be positive, bringing the nationwide Covid-19 test positivity ratio to 4.61 percent.

Moreover, two Covid-19-related deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, said NIH, adding that 153 people are in critical condition.

NCOC issues new SOPs

The National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) has issued new standard operating procedures (SOPs) for government offices amid rising coronavirus cases.

In a statement, the coronavirus monitoring body has directed the government employees to wear masks and ensure social distance in offices.

According to NCOC, all government employees will be briefed regarding coronavirus SOPs. All staff will ensure the implementation of SOPs for their families as well as themselves. In addition, wearing masks will be made compulsory in offices.

During obligatory prayers, social distancing should be ensured, while hand sanitization should be available on all internal and external routes of offices. The administration of the offices should ensure that all employees are fully vaccinated.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged the people of Pakistan to strictly follow COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) as a surge was witnessed in coronavirus cases.

