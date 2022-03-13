Pakistan reports 609 fresh Covid cases, three deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday reported as many as 609 fresh cases of the Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said.

According to NCOC, the nerve centre leading Pakistan’s fight against COVID-19, a total of 35,627 samples were tested, out of which 609 turned out to be positive.

The nationwide Covid-19 test positivity ratio remained 1.7 per cent, according to the NCOC report.

It added that three more Covid patients were died in last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 30,307.

The number of critical Covid patients in various hospitals across the country has come down to 600, according to the data shared by the NCOC.

According to sources privy to the matter, the NCOC will be dysfunctional by March 31 and the National Institute of Health (NIH) will monitor the COVID situation in the country from April 01.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Covid-19 virus was confirmed to have reached Pakistan on 26 February 2020, when two cases were recorded including a student in Karachi who had just returned from Iran and another person in the Islamabad.

