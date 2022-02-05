Pakistan reports 6,137 COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths in 24 hrs

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 6,137 fresh COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 63,413 samples were tested, out of which 6,137 turned out to be positive, showing the infection rate of 9.67 percent as compared to yesterday’s 9.94 per cent.

The nationwide tally of confirmed infections rose to 1,454,777 with the addition of 6,137 new cases.

As many as 28 patients succumbed to the viral disease in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 29,448. The NCOC said the number of patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country rose to 1,649.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Pakistan has conducted overall 25862095 tests to diagnose the coronavirus including 63,413 tests during the past 24 hours.

On Wednesday, it emerged that 54 per cent of Karachi’s population is still unvaccinated against COVID-19.

Data shared by the Sindh Health Department showed that 46.65 per cent of the city’s total population was vaccinated against the viral disease. Only 1.42pc of the population has got a booster shot, according to the health department.

Comments